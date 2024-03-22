Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Upgraded by Rosenblatt Securities to “Neutral”

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.24.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $15.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 53,909 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 120,586 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,334,000 after buying an additional 711,820 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,030,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,082,000 after buying an additional 1,627,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

