Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

WCN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.82.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WCN

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $171.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $41,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.