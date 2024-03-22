Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $355.40

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 355.40 ($4.52) and last traded at GBX 356.40 ($4.54), with a volume of 105895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 366.40 ($4.66).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.38) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Friday, February 9th.
Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Watches of Switzerland Group
In other news, insider Ian Carter bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.80) per share, with a total value of £188,500 ($239,974.54). Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.
About Watches of Switzerland Group
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.
