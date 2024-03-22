Wedmont Private Capital Trims Stock Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,197 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,222,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,917,000 after buying an additional 46,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,717,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,563,000 after purchasing an additional 227,704 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,919,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,664,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 993,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 73.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,988 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WOOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $2.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Shares of WOOF opened at $1.98 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

