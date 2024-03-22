Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given a C$13.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.00 target price on Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.44.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

WCP opened at C$10.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.81. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.81.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$914.10 million during the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1399317 earnings per share for the current year.

Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

Insider Transactions at Whitecap Resources

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 3,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,416.91. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Whitecap Resources

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.