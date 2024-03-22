Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 10,154 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 158.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Roblox by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,848 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,174,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $8,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 531,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,997,733 in the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

