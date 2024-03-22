Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 1,260 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of H. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H opened at $159.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.12, a P/E/G ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $159.93.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.56.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,440,275 shares of company stock worth $222,698,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

