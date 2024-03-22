Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 46,417 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4,546.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,417 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average is $58.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

