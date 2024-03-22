Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 895 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1,735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 274.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2,362.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,215 shares of company stock worth $1,112,547 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPM International stock opened at $119.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.30. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.52 and a 52 week high of $119.39.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RPM shares. Mizuho started coverage on RPM International in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on RPM International from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.80.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

