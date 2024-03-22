Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Guidewire Software worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 253.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 32.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,318.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,669 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,622.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $122.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,420,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,918 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.