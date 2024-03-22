Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Wingstop worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Wingstop by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $263.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $612,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING stock opened at $348.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.39. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $375.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.09, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

