Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 3,949.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 123,592 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.15% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 30.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,259,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,988,000 after buying an additional 64,920 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 929,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $812,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE NSA opened at $37.54 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

