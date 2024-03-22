Whittier Trust Co. Buys 17,541 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

BSV opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day moving average is $76.05. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

