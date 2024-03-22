Whittier Trust Co. Buys 67,853 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2,997.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,853 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEHC opened at $91.20 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

