Whittier Trust Co. Buys 976 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $122.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.21. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,023.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,686,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares in the company, valued at $26,166,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 11,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $1,411,655.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at $34,475,928.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,686,293.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,166,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 812,295 shares of company stock valued at $102,293,471. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

