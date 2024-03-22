Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $155.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.