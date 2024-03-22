Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,514 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Citigroup by 47.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $61.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

