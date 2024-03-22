Whittier Trust Co. Grows Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $586,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,130 shares of company stock worth $1,167,479. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of RNR opened at $231.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.30. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $174.22 and a 12-month high of $239.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

