Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $154.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.65. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.28.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

