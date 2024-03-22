Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at $23,433,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.23.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $149.32 on Friday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

