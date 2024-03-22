Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $511,910,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 72,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 322,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,016 shares of company stock worth $7,176,180. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $250.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.97 and a 12-month high of $256.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

