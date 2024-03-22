Whittier Trust Co. Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,190.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,375,000 after purchasing an additional 359,872 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,658,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after purchasing an additional 97,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,105,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,406,000 after buying an additional 927,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

IGIB opened at $51.39 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.27 and a 1 year high of $52.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1764 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

