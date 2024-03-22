Whittier Trust Co. Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362,295 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Bank of America Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BAC opened at $37.51 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $295.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.