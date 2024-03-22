Whittier Trust Co. Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $2,408,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after buying an additional 964,640 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $129.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The stock has a market cap of $582.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.54 and its 200 day moving average is $101.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

