Whittier Trust Co. Has $6.36 Million Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $345.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.56.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $318.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.09. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $205.42 and a one year high of $318.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.