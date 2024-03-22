Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

