Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.09% of Portland General Electric worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,437,000 after acquiring an additional 986,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,739,000 after acquiring an additional 848,958 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Portland General Electric by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,996,000 after buying an additional 174,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Portland General Electric by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,163,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,641,000 after buying an additional 228,283 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Portland General Electric stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

