Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,956,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.1 %

GLD opened at $201.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.96 and its 200-day moving average is $185.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $203.92.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

