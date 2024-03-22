Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,459 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $155.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.66. The company has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.19.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

