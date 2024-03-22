Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 357 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $455.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $433.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $476.18.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 41.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

