Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 370 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pool by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of POOL opened at $418.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $390.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.62. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on POOL

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.