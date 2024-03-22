Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 3,897 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 548,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $930,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 67.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 122,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 95.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 44.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total transaction of $586,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,518,653.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,479. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNR. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.90.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $231.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.22 and a 1-year high of $239.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

