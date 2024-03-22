Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 511 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,092,609.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,027,283.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $2,315,644.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,212,401.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $1,092,609.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,027,283.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,688 shares of company stock worth $12,122,275 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.3 %

SPS Commerce stock opened at $183.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.93. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.00 and a twelve month high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 104.26 and a beta of 0.79.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $144.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.67.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

