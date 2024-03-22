Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,302,388,000 after purchasing an additional 97,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after buying an additional 121,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $976,751,000 after buying an additional 91,109 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $443.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $434.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.