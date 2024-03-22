Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 1,217 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in H. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $159.37 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $159.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.52 and its 200 day moving average is $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,737,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,440,275 shares of company stock worth $222,698,127. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.56.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

