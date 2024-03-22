Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 1,247 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 118.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $96.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.95 and a 200-day moving average of $99.88. The company has a market cap of $203.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $108.78.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVS

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.