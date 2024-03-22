Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 205 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,803 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $123.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.99. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $93.26 and a one year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

