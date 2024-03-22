Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 561 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WING. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $4,021,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $1,961,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter worth approximately $634,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Wingstop by 19.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 22,990 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.11.

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING stock opened at $348.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.09, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.39. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $375.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Articles

