Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 613 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $172.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.72. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

