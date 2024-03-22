Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $165.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.99. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $168.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.70.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

