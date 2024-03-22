Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 35,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $5,742,000. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 154,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Stock Up 2.0 %

APTV opened at $80.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.02. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APTV

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.