Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,855 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 157,887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,989,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

