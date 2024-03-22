Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 6,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.33.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $199.24 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $199.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

