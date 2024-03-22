Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $345.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $237.32 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

