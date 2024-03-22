Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 223,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 56,556 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $13,206,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $124.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

