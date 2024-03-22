Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,920 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,826,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.80 and a 200-day moving average of $96.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

