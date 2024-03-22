Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $119.66 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.25 and a 200-day moving average of $108.86. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

