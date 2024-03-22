Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 44.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.80%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

