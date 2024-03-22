Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.09% of Progress Software worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Progress Software by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 387,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,365,000 after buying an additional 28,798 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software during the third quarter worth $2,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Progress Software by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $584,000.

Progress Software Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $52.89 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $2,287,909.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,624,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $181,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $2,287,909.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,624,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,992 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

