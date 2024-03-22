Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 253.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 32.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 1,318.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 39,669 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 1,622.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 91,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 0.1 %

GWRE stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.46 and its 200 day moving average is $102.42. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $122.35.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,420,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,420,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total transaction of $119,077.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,410 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,065.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,618 shares of company stock worth $1,073,918. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

